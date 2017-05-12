Large sting ray population helping attract sharks closer to beaches

OCEARCH: Track sharks along the coast

Experts say there’s even more sharks than usual in the waters off our coast.

Just last week, these sharks were spotted off the coast of Big Talbot Island. The person who shot the shot the video says there appeared to be about 10 bull sharks.

So we were flying north by Talbot island and spotted 10 or more bull sharks!! A few babies and some almost 10'! #jaxbeach #jacksonville #sharks @igersjax A post shared by Nick Freeman (@meanwhileinidaho) on May 12, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

“The reason why I think we're seeing more sharks is because we've protected them,” said Chris Lowe, Director of the Shark Lab. “They have been protected in the U.S. since 2005.

“The other thing is, there’s a lot of food along our beaches. The sting ray population have been kind of exploding over the last 50 years."

Even though sightings have become more common, attacks are rare.

There has been a handful of attacks in Northeast Florida this year, but all of them have been relatively minor.



Last week, an Ocearch research ship was docked in Jacksonville.