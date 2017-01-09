Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:56 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Atlanta radio show host's daughter beats cancer

Jenn Hobby
Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com
Atlanta radio personality Jenn Hobby.

Related

Uplifting

More

By Hope Jensen

WSBTV.com

ATLANTA —

Atlanta radio host Jenn Hobby announced Friday morning that her family got the best news – her daughter’s tumor is gone.

Then 10-month-old Reese was diagnosed stage 4 sacrococcygeal teratoma in August.

Hobby and her husband, Grant Rivera, said they knew something wasn’t right for months. They went to the doctors, where Reese had an MRI of her pelvic region, which revealed a large mass.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

The family immediately began chemotherapy at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. The tumor was removed in November.

[DONATE:Reese's MaGIC Fund Donation Page]

Friday, Hobby posted that a scan showed no signs of residual tumor. “She beat it,” Hobby said.

">January 20, 2017

A photo posted by jennhobby (@jennhobby) on

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 