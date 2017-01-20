Kellyanne Conway's inauguration outfit sparks criticism

Kellyanne Conway spent her 50th birthday at the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
She attended Friday festivities wearing patriotic colors.
But many people criticized Conway's outfit.
Trump's former campaign manager and current senior adviser was dressed in a red, white and blue coat. She described the outfit as "Trump revoluntionary wear."
Someone found the $3,600 Gucci coat online, and one social media user pointed out that the product's description online notes the coat's design was inspired by the city of London.
">January 20, 2017
Other people expressed disinterest in her fashion choice:
