Man knits sweaters of landmarks, poses in them at landmarks

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:43 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
Austin American-Statesman
Why buy a postcard when you could knit a sweater? That’s the motto of Sam Barsky, a Baltimore artist who specializes in “knitting sweaters and other items with pictorial designs,” according to his website.
He became a viral sensation this week after the website imgur.com featured a gallery of his creations, which included Barksy proudly showing off his themed sweaters in front of famous travel landmarks including Times Square, the U.S. Capitol, Niagara Falls, the Shedd Aquarium and, my personal favorite, Stonehenge.
Barksy has already received interview requests from Jimmy Kimmel and the BBC, but judging by his Facebook page, he’s handling his 15 minutes of fame with grace.
“Just to let everyone know, I really love all my fans,” he wrote this week. “In the past day, as most of you know, my publicity has exploded exponentially worldwide. I have a flood of messages and requests for interviews that I have received. I want to answer each one personally. It is just so many that I can’t get to them all in one day.”
This guy makes sweaters of places and then takes pictures of himself wearing the sweaters at those places.
Check out his Facebook page for more photos of his “sweaters in places” as well as updates on his dinner (gluten-free vegetable lo mein with imitation shrimp) and the occasional joke (ex: “How do animal rescues determine which animals are safe and healthy enough to be pets?… They ‘vet’ them.”).
Looks like Barsky has been to Texas before — here he is in his Palo Duro Canyon sweater:
Here’s hoping Barsky has an Austin visit in the works — we think he would look fantastic in a bat-, Longhorn- or taco-themed creation. Regardless, thank you, sir, for making the world a brighter place with your amazing sweaters.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}