Posted: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Florida zoo cares for abandoned baby kangaroo

Abandoned kangaroo photo
Abandoned kangaroo at Brevard Zoo.

By WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. —

A baby kangaroo that was abandoned by its mother is getting another shot at life thanks to caretakers at one Florida zoo.

The 5-month-old joey was found Jan. 23 outside its mother’s pouch at Brevard Zoo.

Zookeepers believe that the mother pushed the kangaroo out of her pouch because of stress from a bad storm the night before.

Animal care managers decided to raise the joey by hand.

"Red kangaroos don’t start emerging from the pouch until they’re about 7 months old,” said Michelle Smurl, the zoo’s director of animal programs. “We think this joey is 5 months old, so the situation is still very precarious.”

Keepers feed the joey every four hours, day and night, and weigh her once a day.

