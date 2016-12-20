Amazon, Goodwill team up to use empty shipping boxes

Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on January 20, 2015 in Tracy, California.

Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on January 20, 2015 in Tracy, California.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

With the Christmas shipping season underway, what will consumers do with all the empty boxes?

Should they be reused as gift-giving boxes, or tossed into the recycling bin?

How about neither?

Amazon and Goodwill are teaming up to use empty shipping boxes and get rid of the clutter filling homes with the Give Back Box program.

After removing items from the Amazon box, a user fills it with clothes, accessories and other items you want to donate and then visits GiveBackBox.com to print a free shipping label. The box can be dropped off at the post office or UPS or picked up.

Donations go to the closest Goodwill participating in the Give Back Box program.

WATCH: Man walks 16 miles daily for 2 jobs, given free car