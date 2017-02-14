Follow us on

    Updated: 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Barack and Michelle Obama share sweet Valentine's Day messages to each other

    Barack and Michelle Obama
    Former President Barack Obama gives a kiss to his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    By Kelcie Willis

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Valentine's Day may be bittersweet for some, but it's filled with love for the Obamas.

    Harper's Bazaar reported that the two shared affectionate messages with each other across their social media channels Monday.

    "Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new," the former president said in a tweet to Mrs. Obama.

    ">February 14, 2017

    The same message was posted to his Instagram page. Accompanying each message was a photo of Barack Obama leaning into Michelle Obama, who has clasped arms and a beaming smile.

    Michelle Obama shared a photo of the two with their feet in the sand, captioning social media posts with, "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama."

    Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines

    A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

    The Obamas were seen vacationing with Virgin Group founder and billionaire Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands.

    The former first couple took a break after leaving the White House and following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

