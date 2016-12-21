Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Steelers, Penguins spread cheer in holiday videos

Steelers carols
Pittsburgh Steelers/Twitter
Steelers carols

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH —

Tis the season for Pittsburgh sports teams to get into the holiday spirit. The Steelers and the Penguins have released videos that are sure to bring a smile to fans' faces.

Steelers players donned their best ugly team sweaters to give a performance of "Frosty the Snowman" like no other. 

The Penguins' holiday e-card features their re-enactment of "Elf."

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 