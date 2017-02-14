Toddler with Down syndrome melts hearts on Valentine's Day

Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 7:04 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 7:04 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    By Kimberly Richardson

    WSBTV.com

    The story of a boy with Down syndrome went viral after a local modeling agency rejected him for a clothing ad -- and now, he's melting our hearts even more this Valentine's Day. 

    In July, Meagan Nash submitted her son's photos to a talent agency handling a casting call for OshKosh B'Gosh, the popular children's clothing brand owned by children's clothing retailer Carter's. She never heard anything back, and a few months later, she contacted the talent agency. 

    The agency told Nash that Asher's photos hadn't even been submitted because OshKosh "didn't specify that they wanted a baby with special needs."  

    That didn't sit right -- and the internet took over. 

    After Asher's story went viral, an OshKosh B'Gosh representative said, "We have extended an invitation to Asher to participate in an upcoming photo shoot and are excited to include him in our advertising.” 

    Now, months later, Asher is still brightening the world with his adorable smile and making everyone wish he was their Valentine.  Photographer Crystal Barbee captured pictures of Asher Nash this Valentine's Day

    "I love working with Asher, he's such a happy, loving, sweet little man," Barbee said on Facebook of her photoshoot muse.

