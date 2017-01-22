Follow us on

Posted: 8:56 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Ohio Brownie uses special effects video to help promote Girl Scout cookie season

Girl Scout cookies
John Moore/Getty Images
Girl Scout cookie season is about to kick off.

WHIO.com

An Ohio Brownie made a video to promote Girl Scouts cookie selling season. 

But Yula Douglas of Beavercreek didn't want to make just any video. She wanted the full suite of green screen effects, multiple settings, and even animal actors (it includes pet rats). 

Yula scripted and directed the video with a little help from her parents, and learned video editing and production in the process, her mother, N'Lou Figueras said. 

She shares how Girl Scouts can learn more about science, surviving in the wild and building. 

"It helps girls like me have new life experiences in community service and helps us become better leaders. My name is Yula and I'm proud to be a Girl Scout."

