Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Moving photo captures couple carrying sick son to their wedding

    Cancer Patient
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    A hospitalized cancer patient recieves IV chemotherapy treatment. 

    Related

    Uplifting

    More

    Hot Topics

    COLUMBUS, Ohio —

    A photograph captures a couple carrying their 2-year-old son through the lobby of a hospital to their wedding.

    Celia Kinzel’s son was diagnosed with cancer early last year. He went into remission in August, only to have his cancer return just after Thanksgiving, according to WCMH.

    >> Read more trending news  

     The boy is getting treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

    Kinzel married Columbus police recruit Geff Kinzel at the hospital’s chapel last month, and the boy’s grandmother managed to snap a photo as the couple walked to the chapel for their ceremony.

    The hospital shared the photo to Instagram and Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

    “Everyone is saying they are praying and that it’s just such a sweet photo,” said Celia.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     