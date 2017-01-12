Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

A new Oreo-flavored Cadbury Creme Egg has hatched and we’re already drooling

Cadbury eggs
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Beth Sawicki

Courtesy of Rare.us

Will wonders never cease? Cadbury, our favorite British chocolate maker, has debuted a new Creme Egg filled with crushed Oreo cookies and creme.

>> Read more trending stories

Cadbury has launched another Oreo-related Egg treat in the United Kingdom — the Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon Oreo. According to The Independent, the treat is filled with vanilla mousse and Oreo pieces, which are eaten with the provided spoon.

Unfortunately, like so many delicious things, the creation is not available in the United States. It’s currently only sold in Canada.

Last year, around Easter, McDonald’s locations in certain Commonwealth countries served a McFlurry filled with Cadbury Creme Egg pieces.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 