Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A resident in Fort Bend, Texas is heartbroken after a brazen thief snatched her Siberian husky from her yard in the middle of the day.
The theft was caught on surveillance video and shows the dog struggling against a leash the thief used to drag the dog from its yard.
The video also shows the white van that was used to steal the dog.
The owner told a Houston TV station that her dog’s name is Fox and that he’s 2 years old.
She said she wants her dog back and is working with the police to try and find the person who did this.
