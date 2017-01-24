A Siberian husky, like this one, was stolen from a Fort Bend, Texas woman during a brazen daylight robbery.

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A resident in Fort Bend, Texas is heartbroken after a brazen thief snatched her Siberian husky from her yard in the middle of the day.

>> Read more trending stories

The theft was caught on surveillance video and shows the dog struggling against a leash the thief used to drag the dog from its yard.

The video also shows the white van that was used to steal the dog.

The owner told a Houston TV station that her dog’s name is Fox and that he’s 2 years old.

She said she wants her dog back and is working with the police to try and find the person who did this.