Posted: 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Children 'Deck the Howls' at shelter's reading to dogs holiday event

Boy reading book to dog
Humane Society of Missouri/Facebook
Boy reading book to dog

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ST. LOUIS —

Children brought the holiday spirit to dogs at a special event held at the Humane Society of Missouri.

The second annual Deck the Howls event was held Dec. 2 and was open to children ages 5-11 who wanted to come to the shelter and read holiday stories to the adoptable dogs. According to the shelter’s YouTube page, the kids made toys, treats and pillows at the event, and helped tuck the dogs in for the night.

Posted by Humane Society of Missouri on Sunday, December 4, 2016

Children reading to adoptable pets has become a popular event at other shelters across the country.

