Posted: 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
Children 'Deck the Howls' at shelter's reading to dogs holiday event
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ST. LOUIS —
Children brought the holiday spirit to dogs at a special event held at the Humane Society of Missouri.
The second annual Deck the Howls event was held Dec. 2 and was open to children ages 5-11 who wanted to come to the shelter and read holiday stories to the adoptable dogs. According to the shelter’s YouTube page, the kids made toys, treats and pillows at the event, and helped tuck the dogs in for the night.
Children reading to adoptable pets has become a popular event at other shelters across the country.
