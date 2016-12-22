Dashcam video shows dog jumping out of moving car on highway

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LAKEWOOD, Colo. —
A Colorado woman posted dashcam video on Facebook Tuesday that showed a dog jumping out of a car on a highway.
Erica Robles Kannely said her husband captured the frightening scene while driving his truck on a busy I-70. In the video, the small white dog can be seen jumping out the window, rolling over and standing in the middle of the highway as traffic slowed down around it. The dog’s owner stopped his car on the side of the highway and got out to rescue the dog, carrying it back to the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident, according to KDVR.
The truck that Kannely’s husband was driving came to a halt just behind the loose dog.
Along with the video, Kannely posted on Facebook the following message to other dog owners: “Oh wow! My heart is beating so fast after watching this video that Mike caught while driving on the highway today! This could have been so much worse!! Please share so people can see how dangerous it is to let our dogs look out the window! Thank God there was traffic so they weren't going too fast! I am so guilty of letting my dogs look out the windows while I drive. But NEVER again!”
