Dog found in Detroit with ears, nose cut off

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Michigan Humane Society is seeking the public’s help in a horrific case of animal abuse.

The organization received a call from a concerned citizen in a Detroit neighborhood on Tuesday, and a rescue team located the injured Rottweiler mix and rushed him to an animal hospital after observing his severe wounds, according to a press release from the Michigan Humane Society.

The dog’s ears and nose were cut off, and the dog suffered lacerations to his legs and tail.

>> Read more trending stories

The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the... Posted by Michigan Humane Society on Wednesday, January 18, 2017

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said Mark Ramos, a lead cruelty investigator for the Michigan Humane Society.

There is a $2,500 reward being offered by the Humane Society for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in the crime. Those with information can call the hotline at 313-872-3401.

The dog, named Baron, is being treated for his severe injuries and is not available for fostering or adoption at this time, according to the Michigan Humane Society. Those who want to help can donate to the organization’s cruelty investigation team. Updates on Baron’s condition will be available on the Michigan Humane Society’s Facebook page.