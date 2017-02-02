Firefighters help puppy stuck in a odd situation

BUTTE-SILVER BOW, Mont. —
A group of quick-thinking firefighters managed to save a puppy who got its head stuck inside a wheel.
According to a Monday Facebook post, the Butte-Silver Fire Department in Montana were called to help an 8-month-old coonhound named Blaze. The puppy’s owner had let the dog play outside for a few hours, and found Blaze trapped with his head inside a wheel.
Firefighters say they used "a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking and some powerful skin-pulling" to free Blaze’s head.
Blaze was uninjured after the ordeal, but had some minor swelling.
"Hopefully this was a valuable lesson for young Blaze, and we won’t have to respond to any more menacing incidents involving this playful puppy," the fire department said on the post.
