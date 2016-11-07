Man's pet squirrel unleashes surprise attack on burglar

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A burglar who broke into an Idaho man’s house to ransack his gun collection encountered a formidable security force – a pet squirrel named Joey.

Adam Pearl told KIVI that he knew something wasn’t right when he arrived home Feb. 7 and found snowy footprints leading around to the back of his property. Once inside, he found doors opened and scratches on his gun case. A few small items were missing from his home.

>> Read more trending stories

Pearl called police and officer Ashley Turner came out to take a report. She was startled by Pearl’s pet squirrel and asked Pearl if Joey would bite, according to the KIVI report. Pearl said the squirrel normally didn’t bite, but he couldn’t rule it out.

Turner left to investigate the crime, only to return to Pearl’s residence a few hours later with some of Pearl’s stolen merchandise. When questioning the suspect, Turner noticed he had scratches on his hand and asked if he got them from a squirrel. The man said the squirrel wouldn’t stop attacking him until he left the house.

Pearl said Joey is basking in his heroic actions by enjoying his favorite treat – Whoppers candy.