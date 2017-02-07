Follow us on

    Posted: 1:37 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Must see: German shepherd adopts brood of baby chicks

    German shepard
    David Silverman/Getty Images
    A German shepherd, like the one pictured above, takes care of a brood of baby chicks and it was all caught on camera.

    A video shared online shows adorable baby ducks getting some tender love and care from a German shepherd.

    The ducks and dog sit contentedly on a shag rug as the chicks chirp happily between the dog’s massive paws.

    The gentle pooch nudges the chicks with his nose as they snuggle in front of him.

    Baby chicks will often adopt any animal or human as a surrogate if they lose their mother.

    Source: German Shepherd helps raise newborn baby ducks by Thorin on Rumble

