Therapy cat named Duke Ellington lifts spirits on hospital visit

A cat named after a jazz legend hit all the right notes on a recent visit to a California hospital.

Duke Ellington, a serene black and white cat, made an appearance at UCSF Medical Center on Monday, delighting patients and staff. The hospital posted a video of the cat’s visit on its Facebook page along with the caption, “Our therapy cat, "Duke Ellington" Morris, brings furry snuggles and joy to critically ill patients in our intensive care unit! Our staff thinks he's pretty "purr"-fect too!”

The cat makes his rounds on a cart, and even managed to fit in a catnap during his visit.