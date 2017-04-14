List: Easter weekend restaurant specials in Jacksonville

Will you be dining out with family this Easter weekend?

Many restaurants in the Jacksonville area are offering specials before and on Easter.

• Applebee’s – Receive a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree.

• BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Easter dinner on Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m. and all day on Easter Sunday includes 14 ounces of slow-roasted prime rib with au jus, creamy horseradish, a choice of two sides, soup or salad and choice of Pizookie.

• Bob Evans – This Easter, you can catch these two special Offers:

* Carryout Farmhouse Feast for 4 or 8. The Feast includes a choice of ham, turkey, or both.

* Dine-in Premium Brunch Feast for 6 – 8. The Brunch includes Sticky Bun French Toast Bake, Veggie Scrambler, a choice of breakfast meat, fresh fruit, and orange juice.

• Bonefish Grill – From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., you can attend Easter brunch with favorites like crème brulee French toast or the half-pound American Kobe beef and egg burger.

• Boston Market – Bring home the following specials:

* Carryout complete spiral-cut ham dinner for 12 for $109.99.

* Dine-in honey-glazed ham meal for $11.99. The meal includes a choice of two sides, fresh baked cornbread, and a slice of apple pie.

• Brio Tuscan Grille – Make your reservation for the Easter brunch.

• Bruster’s – Hunt down these two special deals:

* Easter cakes and pies, such as the Bunny in the Grass Easter Cake.

* $1 off any item.

• Carrabba’s – Check out the special Easter menu, which includes Tuscan-grilled lamb chops.

• Carvel – Slice up specialty Easter cakes, designed with bunnies, baskets, and eggs.

• Cracker Barrel – Take home a Heat ‘n Serve Easter family meal for up to 10 for $109.99. The meal includes spiral sliced ham and all the fixings, including dessert.

• IHOP – Dig into classic dishes during Easter brunch.

• Maggiano’s – Celebrate the holiday with Easter dine-in or catering.

• Mimi’s Café – This year, you can choose from two Offers:

* Chef-prepared takeaway dinner for 6 – 8 for $89.99. The meal includes smoked ham with orange Dijon glaze, scalloped potatoes au gratin, home-thyme glazed carrots, green beans with caramelized onions and bacon, spinach salad with strawberries and goat cheese, and raspberry brown-butter bread.

* Dine-in three-course Easter brunch for $18.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids + free entree offer. The brunch includes a starter, slow roasted turkey or hickory smoked ham, and dessert, in addition to a free entree offer for your next visit with purchase. $5 mimosas will also be served.

• Outback Steakhouse – Visit to get a scratch card for a chance to win free Outback for a year.

• The Cheesecake Factory – Munch on Easter brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The brunch menu includes fried chicken and waffles benedict, poached eggs with hollandaise, and more.

• The Melting Pot – From 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Easter, kids eat free and receive a complimentary goodie bag with every adult four-course menu order.

• Village Inn – You can indulge these limited-time Offers:

* Easter pies and Easter exclusive European truffles.

* Easter brunch with old favorites and new dishes, such as the poblano-smothered breakfast burrito or Philly Jack benedict.