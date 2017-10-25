With more than 80,000 fans expected in downtown Jacksonville this weekend for the Florida-Georgia game, the area is expecting to see a big economic boost.

Rick Catlett, president of Gator Bowl Sports, says in Northeast Florida they're predicting a $35 million impact, easily, when you include things like hotel rooms, restaurants, shopping, and stocking up on tailgating supplies.

"We expect it be to, probably, 30,000 hotel room nights, with an economic impact in the $30 million to $35 million range, which means that's direct spending into our community of about $12 million to $14 million," explains Catlett.

He says compared to previous years, they're expecting to see the impact spread more dramatically across the Northeast Florida region, instead of just Duval, due to lingering Hurricane Irma damage to the Hyatt Regency in downtown.

"Irma made a lot of damage and it looks like the Hyatt won't be open for this weekend. They will have a limited capacity, but not very many rooms at all available. That's 800 or 900 rooms displaced for two nights, so it makes it very difficult to get a room in Northeast Florida," says Catlett.

But even with the damage, Catlett says they are expecting to see a greater economic impact from the game this year in particular, due to Georgia's undefeated 7-0 record.

"We believe there will be a tremendous number of Georgia fans here that might make it a little more than 50-50. As you know, the Georgia people travel from further out to get here and will more than likely spend more money once they're here," Catlett says.

Catlett also says with some programming at the Flex Field this year, there is some additional buzz.

"We will have an open house at the Flex Field, so anyone that's coming to the game, gets to come in and see it. And there will be some interactive games and things for people to do in the Flex Field," explains Catlett.

Catlett tells us they're also running a VIP party, that will be hosted by Mayor Lenny Curry.

