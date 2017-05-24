Listen Live
Local
2017 Jacksonville Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday
By: Sarah Thompson @WOKV_Sarah

Jacksonville, FL -  Excitement is in the air.  

The 2017 Jacksonville Jazz Festival kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, May 25th, and will continue through Memorial Day weekend.  

The festival will feature more than 40 performers, three stages, and a vibrant street festival atmosphere.  

The three stages include the Swingin' State at the corner of Main and West Adams streets, the Groovin' Stage at Hemming Park, and the Breezin' Stage at the Jacksonville Landing.  

The festival hours are as follows: 

- Thursday, May 25: 6 – 10 p.m. (Piano Competition Only) 

- Friday, May 26: 4 p.m. – midnight 

- Saturday, May 27: 1 p.m. – midnight 

- Sunday, May 28: 1 – 11 p.m.  

But while the festival doesn't kick off until Thursday, drivers can expect closures to start on Wednesday.  

Closures include: 

- Duval Street closure from Hogan Street to Laura Street 

- Adams Street closure from Hogan Street to Ocean Street 

- Laura Street closure from Church Street to Bay Street 

- Closure of east lane only of Hogan Street from Monroe Street to Duval Street 

- Monroe Street from Hogan Street to Main Street 

- Duval Street closure from Main Street to Ocean Street 

- Monroe Street closure from Main Street to Ocean Street 

- Main Street closure from Church Street to Forsyth Street  

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival is free and open to the public.  

For more information on festival details, check out JaxJazzFest.com.


