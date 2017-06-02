Listen Live
Local
Actress, beauty queen found dead in Texas home
Margaret Ann Garza was found dead at her Round Rock, Texas, home on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Photo courtesy of Joe Jackson Funeral Chapels

By: Claire Osborn, American-Statesman Staff
RED ROCK, Texas -  Former beauty queen and TV actress Margaret Ann Garza, 31, was found dead Tuesday at her Texas home.  

Police were called at 6:31 a.m. to a home near Austin, Texas, about a woman who was not breathing, according to Angelique Myers, a spokeswoman for the Round Rock Police Department.  

Firefighters and medics were already at the scene when police arrived. Her death is under investigation and an autopsy is pending, Myers said.


Garza was crowned Miss Texas Belleza Latina in 2007 and Miss Belleza Latina International in 2008, according to an online obituary.  

She recently appeared in the AMC television series “The Son,” as well as in the movie “Mercury Plains” with Scott Eastwood, the obituary said. She is also in the movie “Pizza Joint,” which will premiere this month, according to her obituary.

