Jacksonville, FL - We’re getting new insight on what led up to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old at a sleepover on Jacksonville’s Westside.
We first told you in late April about the shooting, which initially left Ra’Mya Eunice in critical condition. She died in late May, and then earlier this month, 12-year-old Tyron Calhoun was arrested for manslaughter.
Now, the affidavit for arrest warrant we’ve obtained says Calhoun- who was 11-years-old at the time of the shooting- pulled the trigger after challenging others in the room to say he wouldn’t.
The court records show Calhoun and Eunice had been “playfully arguing” in the home on Willow Branch Avenue. Calhoun then went outside and got a shotgun that was hidden under the home before “playfully” pointing the gun at those in the room, according to the affidavit. Investigators say when the gun was pointed at Eunice, Calhoun said “say I won’t”. When someone in the room responded “you won’t”, the affidavit says Calhoun pulled the trigger, hitting Eunice in the face and head.
Calhoun then allegedly ran to a family member’s home, where he was apprehended by police. He apparently made a statement to investigators, but that has been redacted from the affidavit.
Eunice’s manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.
