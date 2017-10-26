Nearly a week after a Duval County Public School employee was injured, following a pep rally at Ribault High School, WOKV has obtained the arrest reports for the three teenagers now facing charges.

Jakesia Tanner, 17, Kamorie Davis, 15, and Reginald Sutton, 14, are all charged with one count of battery on a school employee, which is a felony.

According to the arrest reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, on October 20, the employee noticed a student in the school's stadium was throwing a plastic bottle around during the pep rally and when he went to verbally warn that student, they became "belligerent" and starting cursing.

As that employee tried to reestablish order, the report says Tanner started cursing at him, as well, and then grabbed him by the arm.

It's at that time, Davis allegedly pushed the employee. He was then dragged down several stairs.

Immediately after that, the report says employee tried to detain Davis, but he resisted. While that was going on, the third suspect, Sutton, allegedly assisted Davis in throwing the employee down several stairs again.

After the incident, DCPS officials, including Superintendent Dr. Patricia Willis spoke at the school making it clear this kind of behavior would not be tolerated.

"We want to make sure the message is clear this is not business as usual in Duval County Public Schools," Willis said.

We're told the employee did sustain injuries from the incident, but the severity of those injuries was not released.