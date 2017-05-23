Listen Live
Atlantic Beach police investigating after 2 incidents involving gunfire in 3 days
By: Sarah Thompson @WOKV_Sarah
Jacksonville, FL -  The Atlantic Beach Police Department is asking the public for any information about two separate incidents involving gunfire in a three-day span.  

The first incident took place on Sunday, May 21st, at around 3:30 AM. Police say unknown suspect(s) shot several bullets at an occupied home on Robert Street.  

Then, on Tuesday, May 23rd, at around 2:00 PM, police say numerous shots were fired from multiple guns on Lewis Street. Those bullets hit another occupied home, as well as a car.  

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in either incident.  

Police tell WOKV there is some evidence these shootings could be related, especially considering their proximity, but at this point, they don't have a lot to go on.  

If you have information about either incident, you're urged to call Atlantic Beach police at (904) 247-5859.

