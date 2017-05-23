An attempted murder suspect could be facing an upgraded charge, after a man shot in the Lackawanna area dies.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was able to immediately identify 20-year-old Tenelle Cannon as the suspect in the May 14th shooting on Nolan Street, and investigators obtained an arrest warrant for attempted murder. Cannon was booked on that charge May 17th.

On May 22nd, the victim in the shooting- 27-year-old Raymon Cummings- died as a result of his injuries. Cummings had been shot several times, and the injuries were initially considered to be life threatening although his condition had been upgraded since then.

JSO says they’re working with the State Attorney’s Office to review the case and upgrade charges “when appropriate”.