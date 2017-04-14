Auditor’s Report: Jax lost $1.7 million in miscalculated fee

The City of Jacksonville may have been shorted $1.7 million in a certain fee over the last few years, and now, they’re working to collect.

A new report from the Council Auditor’s Office says there are inconsistencies in how businesses are calculating a nonresidential solid waste franchise fee, causing some discrepancies on what’s then being handed over to the City. The report further found several areas where the law governing this type of fee needed to be reworked to get rid of vague guidelines or increase accountability.

The fee deals with specific businesses that apply to be a franchise of the City for the purpose of some waste collection, removal, and disposal efforts. Part of being a franchise includes paying 17% of “gross receipts” to the City each month. Each franchisee has to reapply annually.

As of November 2016, 11 companies had a franchise agreement with Jacksonville, and that accounts for about $7 million in revenue for the City each year.

Six of the ten companies tested in this report- which sampled October 2014 through September 2016- inaccurately calculated the franchise fee owed to the City, according to the Auditor’s Office. The main problem is that they excluded certain revenue streams from the “gross receipts”, so the City’s 17% cut was lower than it should be. The report says the City was shorted at least $335,000 in 2015, leading them to believe the loss over the last five years is around $1.7 million. There’s also inconsistency on how the fee is calculated- whether it’s taken from the overall total or measured and rounded on individual items. Because of the rounding, the different calculations to lead to a discrepancy in the final total.

Public Works Director John Pappas responded to the report April 12, agreeing with most of the Auditor’s findings. He says they’ve already engaged the Office of General Counsel to determine how many years of fees they can retroactively collect, and they are incorporating a new certification that franchisees will have to sign to guarantee they’re using the proper calculation and taking from the proper sum moving forward.

The City is supposed to bill interest if the monthly payments are late, but the Auditor’s report found the late fee was often not applied or improperly calculated- amounting to about $2,100. The Solid Waste Division is looking at recouping that money already, and they’re adding more internal control to ensure this fee is accurately calculated and always assessed.

Further, the report says the City could be at substantial financial risk because franchisees are out of compliance with insurance, bond, and annual reporting requirements. Some franchises didn’t have insurance certificates on file, all who had changed coverage had not communicated with Risk Management, and none of the insurance certificates on file were in full compliance with Municipal Code.

Solid Waste is working to revise Code to update insurance requirements, add in timelines, and impose new penalties.

Other internal control issues include no written standard operating procedure for franchise application reviews, poor documentation of franchise transfers, incomplete or overdue application renewals, and some lax recordkeeping or oversight. The notes incorporated from Pappas say everything that is brought up in the report is being addressed through Code revisions, retraining, and other steps.