Baker County man arrested for sexual assault, false imprisonment

Jacksonville, FL - It's a sickening crime out of Baker County.
The Baker County Sheriff's Office has arrested Tyrone 'Buttons' Jefferson, 41, for an alleged rape on May 23, 2017.
According to his arrest report, a 15-year-old victim claims Jefferson came to her house and asked her to go with him to another residence a short distance away.
When they arrived, she says he became violent, grasped her throat, and forced her onto the bed to commit sexual acts.
She says at some point in the incident, Jefferson possessed a knife and threatened her with it.
The victim was eventually able to break free and run home, where she called police.
Jefferson is now charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment and sexual assault.
