Beneficial rainfall, but severe storms possible today, Wednesday 

Jacksonville, FL - Monday brought some big soakers with up to three inches of rain in South Mandarin and Arlington. NE Florida saw pockets of severe storms. On the northside the awning of a Sunoco gas station on Main Street near Tallulah Avenue.
"Walked outside and boom," car owner Cryshan Muhammad said.
Muhammad said her son was inside paying for gas while his car was parked at the pump and when he walked outside, he saw the awning on top of his car. Thankfully no one was hurt.
😳⛈💨🌧⚡️nobody hurt yesterday after strong storms hit our area. #FirstAlertWX @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/SsMh9GvdOu— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 23, 2017
Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the setup for today could be as stormy, but the overall severe weather threat is greatest on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Expect periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds this afternoon.
#firstalertwx 3" S. Mandarin... also 2.76" Arlington... 2.25" San Marco... 1.25" @ActionNewsJax ... 0.47" Neptune Beach @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/StHmNjZkqO— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 23, 2017
Mike says Wednesday will feature several bands of heavy rain, and the possibility of large hail and a tornado very late in the day.
Looking at the severe warned storm from the intracoastal from JTB. #FirstAlertWX @ActionNewsJax @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/z2Gmmv0zTN— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) May 22, 2017
