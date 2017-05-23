Listen Live
Beneficial rainfall, but severe storms possible today, Wednesday 
By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax

Jacksonville, FL -  Monday brought some big soakers with up to three inches of rain in South Mandarin and Arlington.  NE Florida saw pockets of severe storms.  On the northside the awning of a Sunoco gas station on Main Street near Tallulah Avenue.

"Walked outside and boom," car owner Cryshan Muhammad said.

Muhammad said her son was inside paying for gas while his car was parked at the pump and when he walked outside, he saw the awning on top of his car.  Thankfully no one was hurt. 


Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the setup for today could be as stormy, but the overall severe weather threat is greatest on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Expect periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds this afternoon. 


Mike says Wednesday will feature several bands of heavy rain, and the possibility of large hail and a tornado very late in the day.  

Be sure to download the News 104.5 WOKV App and enable alerts so you can get instant updates when severe storms pop up.


  • Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
  • Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert
    Ariana Grande took to social media Monday night to express her sorrow over a deadly explosion that killed at least 22 people – including children – and injured 59 after her concert at England's Manchester Arena. >> Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 'Broken,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words.' >> See the tweet here Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here According to The Associated Press, the blast, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. after Grande's show, is believed to be a terrorist attack carried out by a male suicide bomber, police said early Tuesday.  >> Read more trending news Read more here.
  • Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others, police said. Here's what we know so far:  >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.” 2. Police believe that the incident was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Fox News reported that the man, who died at the scene, 'detonated an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the concert attack and are continue to investigate whether the suicide bomber had any accomplices, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert. >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.” >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.” “It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.
  • Beneficial rainfall, but severe storms possible today, Wednesday 
    Monday brought some big soakers with up to three inches of rain in South Mandarin and Arlington.  NE Florida saw pockets of severe storms.  On the northside the awning of a Sunoco gas station on Main Street near Tallulah Avenue. 'Walked outside and boom,' car owner Cryshan Muhammad said. Muhammad said her son was inside paying for gas while his car was parked at the pump and when he walked outside, he saw the awning on top of his car.  Thankfully no one was hurt.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the setup for today could be as stormy, but the overall severe weather threat is greatest on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Expect periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds this afternoon.  Mike says Wednesday will feature several bands of heavy rain, and the possibility of large hail and a tornado very late in the day.   Be sure to download the News 104.5 WOKV App and enable alerts so you can get instant updates when severe storms pop up.
  • Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims
    Authorities continue  to sort out what happened Monday night when a man who police believe was a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device outside an arena in Manchester, England. The explosion happened moments after the conclusion of a concert by pop star Ariana Grande. At least 22 have been confirmed dead and 59 injured as of 2:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. Here's what we know now about some of the victims:
