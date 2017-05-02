Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
71°
H 85°
L 65°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
71°
Overcast
H 85° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 85° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 85° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 85° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Bicyclist dead after being hit by JSO cruiser
Close

Bicyclist dead after being hit by JSO cruiser

Bicyclist dead after being hit by JSO cruiser
Photo Credit: Michael Yoshida/Action News Jax

Bicyclist dead after being hit by JSO cruiser

By: Danielle Leigh @radio_danielle
Photo Credit: Michael Yoshida/Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fl.  -  An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after he hit and killed a man on a bike in Moncrief.

It happened on Sycamore Street and Moncrief Road on Monday night. Officer B.P. Daigle was responding to a low priority call. JSO Assistant Chief Scott Dingee said the officer was not required to have lights or his sirens on as he was responding to the call. Dingee also said the man on the bike did not have any on reflective gear or lights on.

Dingee said both the bicyclist and officer were shifting lanes trying to avoid one other, but they collided in the left lane. 

The identity of the man killed has not been released by police.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Bicyclist dead after being hit by JSO cruiser
    Bicyclist dead after being hit by JSO cruiser
    An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after he hit and killed a man on a bike in Moncrief. It happened on Sycamore Street and Moncrief Road on Monday night. Officer B.P. Daigle was responding to a low priority call. JSO Assistant Chief Scott Dingee said the officer was not required to have lights or his sirens on as he was responding to the call. Dingee also said the man on the bike did not have any on reflective gear or lights on. Dingee said both the bicyclist and officer were shifting lanes trying to avoid one other, but they collided in the left lane.  The identity of the man killed has not been released by police.
  • Ag Commissioner Adam Putnam formally enters race for Florida Governor 
    Ag Commissioner Adam Putnam formally enters race for Florida Governor 
    Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has formally entered the race for Governor.  Putnam filed paperwork Monday, and will announce his candidacy during an event next week in Bartow.   Putnam was elected to public office at the age of 22, when he won a race for the Florida House.  Six years later he was elected to the US House, eventually becoming the fourth most powerful House Republican.  He ran successfully for Florida Agriculture Commissioner in 2010.  'I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world because I get to call Florida home. It's our responsibility as Floridians to keep our economy at work, to increase access to high quality education, to fiercely protect our personal freedoms, to keep our state safe, and to welcome our veterans home with open arms,' Putnam said in a statement emailed by a spokeswoman. Governor Rick Scott is term limited in 2018.  Putnam has long been mentioned as a possible candidate.   According to the Associated Press, the Florida Grown political committee tied to Putnam has raised more than $10.5 million in two years and has $7.7 million in unspent money.  Major donors have included utility companies, Publix supermarkets, Disney World, U.S. Sugar Corp. and Associated Industries of Florida. Putnam, who is 42, is the first major Republican to enter the race. Democrats running include Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King. Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, who has said she wants to run for governor, plans an announcement in Miami on Tuesday. ___ AP reporter Gary Fineout contributed to this report.
  • 83-year-old woman treated for minor injuries, after reported robbery in St. Johns County
    83-year-old woman treated for minor injuries, after reported robbery in St. Johns County
    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information, after a disturbing robbery targeting an elderly couple from South Florida.   We're told the 79-year-old man and the 83-year-old woman were staying at the Holiday Inn Express on State Road 16 in St. Augustine, when they were approached by a man who claimed to work at the motel.   That man then pushed the 83-year-old woman to the ground, claimed he had a gun, and demanded any valuables they had.   He ran off with her purse and was last seen leaving in a white SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer. At this time, deputies only describe him as a tall, black male.   We're told the woman had to be treated for minor injuries.   If you have any information about what happened, you're urged to contact Detective M. Kalpelka at (904) 209-3987.
  • St. Johns and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisting in search for man who fired at deputy
    St. Johns and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisting in search for man who fired at deputy
    The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Philip Joseph Haire Junior after he fired at a deputy during a drive-by in Palm Coast. The deputy took cover and was not hurt, but the patrol car was hit. After the shooting, the suspect took off on U.S. 1 where he wrecked his car. He then carjacked another person at gunpoint. The victim of the carjacking was not injured.  Haire is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a 2013 dark blue Ford Fiesta with Florida tag EEYR82.  Anyone with information should call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 386.313.4911. If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers.
  • U.S. issues terrorism-related travel alert for Europe
    U.S. issues terrorism-related travel alert for Europe
    Incidents in France, Russia, Sweden and the United Kingdom have prompted the U.S Department of State to issue a travel alert Monday. >> Read more trending news The department said the Islamic State group, al-Qaida and their affiliates retain the 'ability and to plan and execute' attacks in Europe. The alert also said citizens should be especially vigilant at large, high profile events, particularly during the summer travel season. Travel alerts are usually related to a short-term event. This includes political unrest, strikes or violence by terrorists. The last terror alert was for Europe was issued in November 2016. The warning issued Monday expires September 1, 2017. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.