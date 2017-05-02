Bicyclist dead after being hit by JSO cruiser

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after he hit and killed a man on a bike in Moncrief.

It happened on Sycamore Street and Moncrief Road on Monday night. Officer B.P. Daigle was responding to a low priority call. JSO Assistant Chief Scott Dingee said the officer was not required to have lights or his sirens on as he was responding to the call. Dingee also said the man on the bike did not have any on reflective gear or lights on.

Dingee said both the bicyclist and officer were shifting lanes trying to avoid one other, but they collided in the left lane.

The identity of the man killed has not been released by police.