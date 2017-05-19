Bicyclist shot in Woodstock in area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to track down a shooter for fired multiple shots at a man while riding his back.

The 22-year-old bicyclist was taken to U.F. Health with gunshot wounds to his backside, but is expected to be okay.

He tells police he was riding on West 1st Street and St. Claire Street when a red car with multiple people inside and someone inside fired shots multiple times.

At this point in the investigation, police have yet to identify a motive or release any suspect information.