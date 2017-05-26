Listen Live
Weather

Local
Body found on Highway 301 in Bradford County
Close

Body found on Highway 301 in Bradford County

Body found on Highway 301 in Bradford County
Photo Credit: Bradford County Sheriff's Office

Body found on Highway 301 in Bradford County

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
Photo Credit: Bradford County Sheriff's Office

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found on US Highway 301.

Deputies got a call at 4:30AM Friday about a body on the southbound inside lane of the Highway, near NW 246th Street. An unknown black female was pronounced dead on the scene.  BCSO is working with the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate.

The Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death. The victim’s identity is also still under investigation at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office at 904-966-6161.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips
    Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips
    It’s nearly summer and the urge to get out and spend can be strong. Before you head out on a shopping spree, FatWallet.com, he website that directs consumers to daily deals and saving opportunities, has a few suggestions for you. If you are looking for that perfect pair of shorts, this is a great time to shop. On the other hand, if you want a new laptop, you may want to wait a bit.  FatWallet.com offers these shopping tips for the Memorial Day weekend:   Summer Clothing: BUY – The kick-off of summer clothing retail season, some 34% of Memorial Day shoppers buy clothes and another 21 percent buy shoes as dozens of site-wide discounts from top retailers, including 20-50 percent off shorts, tanks, sandals and swimwear, swarm the best deals of the weekend. Be sure to utilize cash back from Ebates to add significant savings to your summer thread purchases! Mattresses: BUY - 36 million mattresses are shipped each year. Traditionally, there is no better time to buy a mattress, or mattress sets, than during Memorial Day sales when all specialty sleep, furniture and department store retailers offer their biggest savings and brand selection of the year. Appliances: BUY and WAIT – More than 62 million major appliances shipped in the U.S. in 2016. Home improvement stores like Home Depot, Sears and Lowe’s will feature Memorial Day deals with up to 50 percent off refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers, etc. that rival their Black Friday prices. Laptops: WAIT – Like TVs, there are always one-off sales for laptops, especially older models. While a healthy 12 percent will look for deals on electronics during Memorial Day sales, the best time to buy a new laptop is during Back to School sales in July, or on Black Friday when selection and prices on MacBooks, touchscreen laptops and 2-in-1 hybrid tablet/laptops can drop as much as 50 percent. Patio Furniture / Grills: BUY and WAIT – A growing industry with $8 billion in sales, spring discounting on patio furniture and grills hit its peak during Memorial Day weekend. Prices go back up in June until summer clearance in the fall when these items are cheapest, but are also ready for storage. Lawn & Garden Supplies: BUY – As annual retail sales eclipse $6 billion, May brings sweeping spring sales on lawn and gardening supplies that ramp up to Memorial Day. Holiday deals offer some of the best seasonal discounts on mulch, soil, plant food, fertilizers, pesticides and grass seed. Power Tools: WAIT – A recent survey reports Father’s Day is the best time to buy tools, and 1 in 10 buy them as gifts for dads. Although some tool deals in May offer good savings, especially for outdoor power equipment, waiting until June offers a better over-all selection of savings options that can rival Black Friday tool deals. Summer Travel: BUY – While only 11 percent name Memorial Day as the best time for summer travel, the holiday signals urgency for securing summer vacation bookings. With 81 percent regularly go on vacations and 25 percent multiple times a year (survey), online travel sites like Expedia, Priceline, Orbitz and hotels.com compete to feature their best offers on airfare and hotel deals, cruise deals and car rental coupons for Memorial Day shoppers.
  • Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses. >> Read more trending news The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV. The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work. Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported. The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts. An investigation into the deaths is underway.
  • 'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    A Missouri couple is facing charges after a 2-year-old died after her mother’s boyfriend performed what he called “wrestling moves” on the little girl. Police and EMTs responded to a call last week that a child was having seizures. She was taken to a Jefferson County hospital where she later died, KTVI reported. >> Read more trending news  Police said that the unnamed girl had obvious signs of trauma when they responded to the home.  Police eventually arrested the girl’s mother, Cheyenne Cook, 19, and her boyfriend, Richard Gamache Jr., 24, accusing them of torturing the toddler, KTVI reported. Police said that Gamache used what they called “wrestling moves,” including a “Batista Bomb,” on the 2-year-old, KTVI reported. Police told the television station they also found evidence that the couple tried to hide signs of abuse. Police said that Cook knew about the abuse but did not intervene or get medical help for her daughter, KTVI reported. Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and was granted a $500,000 cash-only bail, St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bail.
  • Armed bank robbery suspect on the run
    Armed bank robbery suspect on the run
    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a man who robbed the First Florida Credit Union on St. Johns Avenue at gunpoint around noon on Thursday.  Police say the man walked and displayed his gun to bank tellers and demanded money. The tellers complied and gave the man the money. He was last seen going west on St. Johns Avenue on foot.  If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. 
  • Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and other deals  and sales
    Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and other deals  and sales
    Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those who died in military service to the United States, is Monday. The practice of taking a day to honor the war dead began after the Civil War. More than 100 years later, “Decoration Day” became an official federal holiday known as Memorial Day in 1971. The day also marks the unofficial start of summer, and retailers are offering those first summer sales.  Memorial Day ads Here are links to some in-store and online retail ads. (Click on the store name to see the ads and their expiration dates). Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Home Depot J.C. Penney Kmart Kohl’s Lowes Macy's Michael's Rooms to Go Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Good deals Here are a few deals available to shoppers during the Memorial Day weekend: Amazon - Up to 70 percent off select items Best Buy - Up to 50 percent off phone cases and screen protectors  Bed Bath and Beyond – 20 percent off one item in-store Columbia – 25 percent off select items Dick’s - Up to 50 percent off select outdoor equipment Gymboree - Entire store is $12.99 and under Home Depot - Up to 15 percent off grills and smokers JCPenney -- Take 40 percent off appliances Kmart – Up to 50 percent off select patio furniture, plus other deals Kohls - 12' x 30 Steel Pro Pool - $149.99  Lowe's - 30 percent off appliances Macy's – 20 percent off Memorial Day sale, plus free shipping at $49 Old Navy - Up to 50 percent off tees, shorts and active wear Pier 1 Imports - Desk chairs on sale - $44.98 Rack Room -- Buy one, get one free for sandals Sam’s Club - Night Therapy 12' Classic Green Tea memory foam full mattress and bi-fold box springs. - $299 w/free shipping Sears -- Up to 40 percent off appliances  Target - Stok Drum Charcoal Grill - $99 Walmart - Costway 4 PC Patio Rattan Wicker Chair Sofa Table Set - $199.98 
