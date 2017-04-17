Budget battle brewing in Florida Legislature

Negotiations could begin as early as today as Florida lawmakers have just under three weeks to agree on a new state budget.

Right now, the Florida House, Senate, and the Governor all have different ideas.

The House plan has a big focus on budget cuts and funding for charter schools. The Senate plan wants to increase funding for public schools, hospitals, and state universities.

The Florida House on Thursday voted 89-26 for an $81 billion budget. The Senate unanimously approved its budget one day earlier. The Senate budget is $4 billion higher.

Legislators have less than three weeks left in their annual session to reach a budget deal. State law requires a final version of the budget to be finished 72 hours before it can be voted on.