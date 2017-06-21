Local Close “Buresh Blog”: Drought busting rain!... Summer Solstice... Epic solar eclipse fast approaching “Buresh Blog”: Drought busting rain!... Summer Solstice... Epic solar eclipse fast approaching Lucky for us.... our "rainy season" arrived on schedule this year (more than half our annual/~52" of rain June - Sept.) busting the long term drought & squelching widlfires. Virtually all of NE Fl./SE Ga. received at least 5-10" of rain since the last week of May & 12"+ has drenched some areas. The image below from the Climate Prediction Center says it all!: From the 21st of May to June 19th.... Jacksonville went from 6 out of 7 months with below avg. rainfall to this: .... & so the drought monitor: May 23rd vs. June 6th!: Lucky for us.... our "rainy season" arrived on schedule this year (more than half our annual/~52" of rain June - Sept.) busting the long term drought & squelching widlfires. Virtually all of NE Fl./SE Ga. received at least 5-10" of rain since the last week of May & 12"+ has drenched some areas. The image below from the Climate Prediction Center says it all!: From the 21st of May to June 19th.... Jacksonville went from 6 out of 7 months with below avg. rainfall to this: .... & so the drought monitor: May 23rd vs. June 6th!:

Images below courtesy "SciJinks":

So the hottest days of the year are ahead though we've cooler temps. recently due to all the clouds & rain. Our avg. temps. @ JIA range from 91 degrees on June 21st to 92 on July 15th & Aug. 1st to 89 degrees on Sept. 1 & "down" to 86 degrees on the last day of astronomical summer on Sept. 21st.

It's now less than 2 months to the epic solar eclipse! The USPS has issued the commemorative "Forever" stamps & the countdown is on. Personally - I think Aug. 21 should be a national holiday :) ..... I know a certain chief meteorologist that plans to take their kids out of school to travel to totality which will little more than a drive of a few hours from Jacksonville. Our First Alert 2017 solar eclipse web page is full of info. -- here.

NASA has provided a very cool web interactive application - here. NASA:

Welcome to Eyes on the 2017 Eclipse! In this interactive, 3D simulation of the total eclipse of August 21st, 2017, you can see a view of the eclipse from anywhere on the planet.

Once you have downloaded and installed the program, click on the "Launch" button. Once it has loaded, click on the "Explore" button at the bottom of the screen, and a split-screen view will appear showing a view of the Earth on the left side, and a view of the sun from your selected location on the right side. Try rotating and zooming in to the globe. Then, select a location either by clicking directly on the Earth, by selecting one of the five preset locations, or by clicking the “Custom” button and entering the latitude and longitude in decimal degrees (For example, Los Angeles is located at 34.05 North, 118.25 West).

Once you have chosen a location, you can then watch a simulation of what the eclipse would look like from that area from start to finish!

Was your selection only a partial eclipse? Pick a location in the narrow center line of the shadow path, or “umbra,” to see a total eclipse. Then plan to travel to that spot on the day to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

***NEVER look at the sun directly without proper solar glasses or filters -- you can severely damage your eyes.***

