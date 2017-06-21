Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
H 89
L 77

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 89° L 77°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 77°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 77°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 90° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
“Buresh Blog”: Drought busting rain!... Summer Solstice... Epic solar eclipse fast approaching
Close

“Buresh Blog”: Drought busting rain!... Summer Solstice... Epic solar eclipse fast approaching

“Buresh Blog”: Drought busting rain!... Summer Solstice... Epic solar eclipse fast approaching

“Buresh Blog”: Drought busting rain!... Summer Solstice... Epic solar eclipse fast approaching

By: Michael Buresh

Lucky for us.... our "rainy season" arrived on schedule this year (more than half our annual/~52" of rain June - Sept.) busting the long term drought & squelching widlfires.  Virtually all of NE Fl./SE Ga. received at least 5-10" of rain since the last week of May & 12"+ has drenched some areas.  The image below from the Climate Prediction Center says it all!:

From the 21st of May to June 19th.... Jacksonville went from 6 out of 7 months with below avg. rainfall to this:

.... & so the drought monitor:

May 23rd vs. June 6th!:

Lucky for us.... our "rainy season" arrived on schedule this year (more than half our annual/~52" of rain June - Sept.) busting the long term drought & squelching widlfires.  Virtually all of NE Fl./SE Ga. received at least 5-10" of rain since the last week of May & 12"+ has drenched some areas.  The image below from the Climate Prediction Center says it all!:

From the 21st of May to June 19th.... Jacksonville went from 6 out of 7 months with below avg. rainfall to this:

.... & so the drought monitor:

May 23rd vs. June 6th!:

Images below courtesy "SciJinks":

So the hottest days of the year are ahead though we've cooler temps. recently due to all the clouds & rain.  Our avg. temps. @ JIA range from 91 degrees on June 21st to 92 on July 15th & Aug. 1st to 89 degrees on Sept. 1 & "down" to 86 degrees on the last day of astronomical summer on Sept. 21st.

It's now less than 2 months to the epic solar eclipse!  The USPS has issued the commemorative "Forever" stamps & the countdown is on.  Personally - I think Aug. 21 should be a national holiday :) ..... I know a certain chief meteorologist that plans to take their kids out of school to travel to totality which will little more than a drive of a few hours from Jacksonville.  Our First Alert 2017 solar eclipse web page is full of info. -- here.  

NASA has provided a very cool web interactive application - here. NASA:

Welcome to Eyes on the 2017 Eclipse!  In this interactive, 3D simulation of the total eclipse of August 21st, 2017, you can see a view of the eclipse from anywhere on the planet.

Once you have downloaded and installed the program, click on the "Launch" button.  Once it has loaded, click on the "Explore" button at the bottom of the screen, and a split-screen view will appear showing a view of the Earth on the left side, and a view of the sun from your selected location on the right side.  Try rotating and zooming in to the globe.  Then, select a location either by clicking directly on the Earth, by selecting one of the five preset locations, or by clicking the “Custom” button and entering the latitude and longitude in decimal degrees (For example, Los Angeles is located at 34.05 North, 118.25 West). 

Once you have chosen a location, you can then watch a simulation of what the eclipse would look like from that area from start to finish! 

Was your selection only a partial eclipse?  Pick a location in the narrow center line of the shadow path, or “umbra,” to see a total eclipse.  Then plan to travel to that spot on the day to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience. 

      ***NEVER look at the sun directly without proper solar glasses or filters -- you can severely damage your eyes.*** 

]]>

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Brother, sister drown in hotel pool during church trip
    Brother, sister drown in hotel pool during church trip
    A church trip to Florida ends in tragedy last weekend for a family from Dallas, Texas. A brother and sister died after they were found unresponsive, floating in a Florida hotel pool on Sunday. >> Read more trending news The children — identified as Sebastano Greco, 12, and his sister Kesha Greco, 17 — were found just after 3 p.m. in Tampa’s Clarion Inn pool and had to be pulled from the water, the CW33 reported. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters tried to revive the siblings by performing CPR, but the boy died at the scene while the girl passed away later at Tampa Regional hospital, according to WFLA.  >> Related: Florida man sentenced to 20 years for possession of child porn The Texas family was visiting Florida with a large church group at the time of the accident.  Florida authorities don’t suspect foul play, but are investigating the drownings. Read more at here.
  • Jeff Sessions hires private attorney
    Jeff Sessions hires private attorney
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has retained a private attorney as the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign continues. Sessions hired Charles Cooper, a Washington-based attorney said to be a long-time friend of Sessions. Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores announced Tuesday that Sessions had retained Cooper. Cooper was at Sessions’ hearing before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing, according to a story from Reuters. He also attended Sessions’ confirmation hearing, the story said.  Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation on April 28. In addition to Sessions, President Donald Trump, his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence have hired private attorneys. 
  • Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
    Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
    A surprise for a Texas man and his passenger as they were driving along in a pickup truck in Lubbock County on Monday. >> Read more trending news A big bull snake suddenly slithered out from under the truck’s hood, right up to the windshield before moving across the hood to the side. The snake apparently had a change of heart as it realized it was in a precarious position, so it turned around and disappeared under the hood again. Driver Swade Moyers and his passenger, Zakary Wyatt, recorded the entire encounter and posted it on Facebook. << Related: Woman grabs rattlesnake thinking it’s her dog’s toy A warning about the video, though, it does contain a curse word at the beginning. The men were clearly upset at the idea of a serpent so close, only separated from them by a piece of glass. You can hear their horrified reaction in the video. >> Related: Puppies have swollen faces, but expected to recover from copperhead snake bite Moyers, who said he is afraid of snakes, posted on Facebook that the snake finally fell out of the truck on its own. “It did finally get off OK. And I didn't have to get out of the truck,” he said >> Related: 144-pound, 15-foot python captured by Florida snake hunters
  • Mom plucks infant son off freeway after he's ejected in rollover crash
    Mom plucks infant son off freeway after he's ejected in rollover crash
    A 9-month-old infant suffered serious injuries Tuesday night when he was ejected in a rollover crash on I-70 West in Centerville, Indiana, and had to be plucked from the interstate by his mother before he was struck, the Indiana State Police said. >> Watch the news report here The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup driven by Sherissa Mattingly, 32, of Hagerstown, Indiana, was headed west on I-70 just before 9 p.m. when for an unknown reason she lost control and the truck rolled into the deep median just east of the Centerville Road exit.  The truck came to rest on its wheels and perched on barrier cables on the south side of the median, close to the eastbound lanes.  Further investigation revealed that the infant was not properly restrained and was ejected into the eastbound lanes of I-70 as the truck rolled, police said. Mattingly was able to get out of the truck and retrieve her son from the interstate.  >> Read more trending news A medical helicopter took the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital in Ohio.  A medic squad took Mattingly, who is believed to have suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, to Reid Health in Richmond.  Trooper Scott Keegan, a crash reconstruction investigator, was sent to the scene to assist with the investigation that has kept the eastbound lanes of I-70 blocked since 9 p.m.. Troopers were expecting to have the road reopened by 11:30 p.m.  The crash investigation is ongoing, according to ISP.
  • Amber Alert: 4-year-old girl missing in Florida Panhandle 
    Amber Alert: 4-year-old girl missing in Florida Panhandle 
    Police in the Pensacola area are searching for a missing four-year-old girl and a suspected abductor.  An Amber Alert was issued by FDLE for Alanda Mcoy.  She was believed to be in the company of William Kavchack, who goes by Billy. They may be traveling in a 2007, green Mercury Montego, Florida tag number Y53UNW.  
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.