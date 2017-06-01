Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
70°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
70°
Broken Clouds
H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 91° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
“Buresh Blog”: Wet season arrives!... along with the hurricane season
Close

“Buresh Blog”: Wet season arrives!... along with the hurricane season

“Buresh Blog”: Wet season arrives!... along with the hurricane season

“Buresh Blog”: Wet season arrives!... along with the hurricane season

By: Michael Buresh

Our "wet season" is here - at least according to climatology & statistics.  And we've been getting hints of such the past week or so.  With any luck, we're in the process of "breaking the back" of the drought.

So we turn our calendars to June.  Averages @ JIA:

1st: High of 87, low of 69 degrees... 30th: high of 90, low of 73 degrees

Average 6.45" of rain

1st: Sunrise - 6:25am; Sunset - 8:24pm.... 30th: SR - 6:28am; SS - 8:33pm - gain 6 min. of daylight.

As we move into the hurricane season ("Talking the Tropics With Mike - here)... interesting data (delayed by approximately 6 days this season) from NASA - CYGNSS - Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System will be available.  Launched Dec. 15th, the "constellation" of satellites will take measurements of the ocean surface over the tropics. The imagery below is from March 6th when tropical cyclone "Enawo" hit Madagascar.  Highest wind speeds correlate with the brighter colors where 30 meters per second equals 67 mph so the top of the scale is just about hurricane strength.  The goal is to get a better idea of the size, strength & structure of tropical cyclones which could lead to better forecasting.

Changing gears a bit: we had a cool story on our air - CBS47 / Fox30 ActionNewsJax - about "EarthKam - go here. The program - actually "Sally Ride EarthKAM named after the first female astronaut in space - allows middle school classroom students to go on a "mission" by requesting satellite images of specific locations on Earth.  The images & program first came from several space shuttle missions.  Now the images are courtesy a camera in the International Space Station.  The image below is of hurricane "Celia" over the Pacific: 

EARTH GAUGE (NEEF)

Beyond the Bite: Mosquitoes, Ticks, and Disease

By: 
Sarah Blount

Aside from itchy, painful welts, these pests can also expose their animal food sources to disease and parasites. The female mosquito can lay several hundred eggs on the wall of a water-filled container, which stick to the container walls like glue and can last through up to eight months of drying conditions, such as through the winter in the southern United States. Once hatched, these eggs develop into adult mosquitoes over the course of seven to 10 days, at which point the females will bite people and animals to obtain blood to produce more eggs. When feeding on an animal’s blood, the mosquito can pick up diseases that animal already has, such as birds that carry West Nile virus. When the mosquito goes to feed on a second animal, it can infect that second animal with the diseases found in the blood of the first, which is how West Nile is spread from birds to humans and other animals, and how West Nile can be further spread among avian populations. While there are many diseases spread by mosquitoes globally, four that have a record of being transmitted in the United States are:

STAYING SAFE FROM MOSQUITO BITES

Different types of mosquitoes are capable of transmitting different diseases—the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus species are responsible for spreading Chikungunya, Dengue, and Zika viruses, and while these species primarily bite during the daytime, they have also been known to bite at night, as well. Multiple mosquito species in the Culex genus can carry West Nile virus, and these species bite from evening to morning.

To protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites, CDC recommends applying an EPA-registered insect repellent, which you can read more about at the bottom of this article, and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants. In conjunction with the use of personal protection, you can also take steps to protect your home from mosquitoes, such as using screens on windows and doors, taking care to note and repair any tears in the screens. Reduce available breeding ground for mosquitoes by covering, or emptying and scrubbing any containers which may collect water in and around your home, such as pots, buckets, or birdbaths. If you have a septic tank, repair any cracks or gaps, and use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito to cover open vent or plumbing pipes.

TICKS

TICKS AND DISEASE

These pests require hosts—a larger organism whose blood they feed on, which can include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians. Potential host animals are identified by detecting their breath, body odors, body heat, moisture, or vibrationsticks tend to hang out on well-traveled paths, monitoring their surroundings for these host identifiers. Holding onto blades of grass with their back legs, the tick will reach its first pair of legs out into the air, waiting to attach itself to a passing target. Once aboard an appropriate host, the tick will find a suitable area of exposed skin and feed on its host blood over the course of several days, which can lead to an exchange of bloodborne diseases that the tick has picked up from a previous host or contracted from its current source. When the feeding is complete, the tick will drop off from its host, and can take any bloodborne pathogens acquired from there to its next animal food source. There are many different tick species found globally, but only a handful bite and transmit diseases to humans in the United States. The diseases to which ticks can expose their hosts can be quite serious, including:

STAYING SAFE FROM TICKS

While ticks can be a problem year-round, they are most active in the warmer months, generally from April to September. The best way to keep yourself and your family safe during this high tick-activity time is by reducing your exposure to these pests. Ticks like wooded, brushy areas with high grass, so either avoid these areas, or walk in the center of the path and wear long socks and pants while hiking to prevent exposing bare skin to ticks looking for hosts. CDC recommends that these tactics be combined with the use of an insect repellent(link is external). See the bottom of this article for guidance on choosing an appropriate repellent.

When you return from the outdoors, take a shower as soon as possible to wash off any ticks that may be crawling on you, and after your shower, complete a full-body tick check with the help of a mirror. Your gear and pets should also be checked for ticks(link is external), as these opportunistic pests can return at a later point to attach to your clothes or body. Once the tick check is complete, wash your clothing in hot water, and tumble-dry on high heat for at least 10 minutes to kill any lingering ticks.

If you have found a tick already embedded in your skin, follow these steps from CDC to safely remove it(link is external).

INSECT REPELLENT

The US EPA compiled a searchable guide to EPA-registered insect repellents, taking into account the length of your anticipated exposure to the pest and the type of pest you’re trying to avoid. Learn more about the guide here(link is external).

Sources:

 

]]>

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • “Buresh Blog”: Wet season arrives!... along with the hurricane season
    “Buresh Blog”: Wet season arrives!... along with the hurricane season
  • JEA boosts post-storm survey resources as lesson learned from Hurricane Matthew
    JEA boosts post-storm survey resources as lesson learned from Hurricane Matthew
    There are lessons to be learned. With the start of the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season, JEA is hoping you’re thinking back to the last storm season and using that to get yourself ready for the “above average” season that’s been forecast. They’ve identified their own lessons learned and have made changes to try to keep your power going.  “We are very confident that, should we get another Matthew, we will perform significantly better,” says JEA CEO Paul McElroy.  McElroy says they’ve identified many areas where there response to Matthew performed well, including that they successfully tapped more mutual aid crews to help power restoration than ever in JEA’s history, coordinated with City and County resources, and that there was no supply chain problem- meaning no service restorations were delayed because they didn’t have the needed supplies on hand. He further believes JEA restoring service within days of the storm was reasonable, but acknowledges the big communication breakdown which led customers to expect service back even sooner.  Soon after Matthew hit, JEA gave a very quick turnaround time to restore the widespread outages. McElroy says they had a good assessment of the main thoroughfares, but didn’t realize the extent of the tree canopy damage that hit lines along the secondary and tertiary routes. Now, McElroy says JEA has contracted a helicopter to use in the immediate aftermath of a major storm, and they have drone technology available as well.  “Be able to get a good overview of the entire service territory and look at the affected areas,” he says.  JEA has used aerial assessment from time to time for normal system reviews, but McElroy says they haven’t had that under contract for a decade or so. He believes if they had that resource after Matthew, they would have given more reasonable estimates.  “We would have been able to plan a little bit better. I don’t think we would have been able to restore power any quicker, but we would have been able to communicate more effectively,” he says.  Another noticeable shortfall in the aftermath of Matthew was the dozens of sanitary sewage overflows that took place, sending sewage in to streets and waterways. McElroy has said from the start that the problem was not the capacity of the system- which gets high marks in “blue sky” conditions- but rather with some of the stations having electric failures. To address that, JEA will now have many mobile generators prepositioned in areas where vulnerabilities may exist.  To address both the sewage and electric problems, McElroy says they’ve further reviewed where they focus their vegetation management- making sure to trim around certain lines and clear debris from around certain sewage stations. That’s a minor step in what’s been a long-running investment- McElroy says JEA spends $20 million annually on new poles and cabling to strengthen the power distribution system.  JEA is still developing a more long term plan to increase sustainability in the sewer system, but McElroy is comfortable with the steps that have been taken.  “We got to everything we can and plan to this year. The next phase will be- how do we build out the system and refurbish the system over the next decade to deal with climate events like this,” he says.  While JEA is doing what they can to ensure the best response possible for this storm season, they’re also urging you to be personally prepared. Some of the tips detailed on JEA’s website include trimming trees in your yard, knowing your flood zone and whether that zone is prone to evacuation, and having supplies including a battery powered radio, water, food, and similar items.
  • Hail pellets the First Coast in latest round of severe weather
    Hail pellets the First Coast in latest round of severe weather
    For the second day in a row, severe weather hits Northeast Florida. ﻿GALLERY:Wednesday’s severe weather brings hail to the area While Tuesday’s storms brought intense wind that led to downed trees and other debris which damaged dozens of homes in Orange Park, Wednesday’s weather featured hail. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville says there was a report of hail as large as 2.75”, or baseball size, in Jacksonville Beach.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there were several reports of 1-2” hail in Eastern Duval and Northern St. Johns County as well. There was also localized flooding, especially along the coast. Buresh says portions of Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra, and Palm Valley saw four inches of rain in under two hours. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville clocked a 66 mph wind gust during the storm near Jacksonville International Airport. Buresh further received photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud and potential water spout over the Intracoastal in Jacksonville Beach. ﻿PODCAST: Daily weather discussions with Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh
  • Jacksonville man facing multiple human trafficking related charges
    Jacksonville man facing multiple human trafficking related charges
    A Jacksonville man is charged with three counts of coercion of commercial sexual activity for human trafficking, after an investigation involving a number of different local, state, and federal agencies.   The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and investigators with the Human Rights Division of the State Attorney's Office all played a role in the case against Patrick Trottie, 43.   According to court documents, Trottie is accused of committing human trafficking related crimes from November 15, 2016 to February 10, 2017.   Those documents accuse Trottie of offering multiple female victims heroin and then not letting them leave his hotel room, until they paid off their debts via prostitution services.   Trottie would allegedly set the victims up profiles online, set up 'dates', and then stand as a lookout nearby.   The documents also claim Trottie would get violent if any of the victims attempted to leave. In one case, he allegedly threatened one of the victims that he would kill her, if she didn't work to pay her debts, while holding a handgun.   Undercover detectives with JSO arrested Trottie, after setting up a meeting with one of the victims in February 2017. Trottie was taken into custody for being in possession of marijuana and cocaine.   Trottie was re-arrested on human trafficking charges on May 30th. 
  • Lightning-sparked fire in Southern Clay County now 80% contained
    Lightning-sparked fire in Southern Clay County now 80% contained
    While Orange Park homeowners continue to work on cleaning up the damage from Tuesday’s severe weather, fire crews are trying to fully contain a 630 acre wildfire sparked by lightning. ﻿GALLERY: Severe weather damage in Northeast Florida The fire along Warner Road along the Clay County-Putnam County border was initially estimated at 600 acres Tuesday, but more precise mapping took place in to Wednesday, confirming the size at 630 acres. The fire is 80% contained, with twelve dozers and several county units working on fire lines through today.  The Florida Forest Service Jacksonville says the fire is currently three miles from the nearest structure.  This fire was sparked by lightning, but Putnam County still has a burn ban in place. Clay County rescinded its burn ban earlier this week.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.