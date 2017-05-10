“Buresh Blog”: Wildfires & the Dry Season

Our dry weather pattern appears to look like it will persist through most of the rest of May. It's not unusual to be dry this time of year -- see graph below -- but the problem is we've been dry for the better part of each month going back to hurricane "Matthew" the first week of Oct.(!).

So if we go purely by averages, our "wet season" (50%+ of annual rainfall is June - Sept.) is just around the corner. Our wet season is not generally driven by storm systems & fronts but rather the daily sea breeze that pushes across the area from the ocean (Atlantic & Gulf depending on surface winds) helping to trigger afternoon showers & t'storms. It looks like we'll get at least some hints of this afternoon t'storm activity the last week or so of May but probably not anything persistent or widespread. Longer days, hotter temps. & low rainfall add up to a third of an inch or so of evaporation every day through May into June.

So the local area of Jacksonville/NE Fl. & SE Ga. will continue to be plagued by a very high wildfire threat & areas of smoke - most notably from the W. Mims Fire - the biggest wildfire to affect the Okefenokee Swamp in Ga. since the great Bugaboo fire in 2007 which was not thoroughly extinguished until tropical storm "Barry" swamped the tremendous fire (500,000+ acres!) the first week of June. If only we could be so lucky this year.

