Burn Ban issued in Clay County until further notice 

Jacksonville, FL
-
It’s another sign of the dangerously dry spring across NE Florida.
Clay County has issued a burn ban, effective Tuesday until further notice. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been permitted by the Florida Forest Service.
You are still able to use a gas or charcoal grill, but Emergency Managers ask you to keep a constant watch for any stray sparks or embers while cooking outdoors.
Motorized equipment like lawnmowers, ATV’s, and dirt bikes could pose accidental ignition risks.
Emergency Managers recommend property owners clear underbrush or debris, as the dry vegetation creates more fuel for wildfires.
Wildfire prevention tips include:
• Prune all branches around the residence to a height of 8 to 10 feet. Keep trees adjacent to buildings free of dead or dying limbs and moss. • Remove all dead limbs, needles and debris from rain gutters. • Avoid open burning completely, especially during this dry season. • Regularly dispose of newspapers and rubbish. • Rake leaves, dead limbs and twigs. Clear flammable vegetation from around and under structures. • Remove dead branches that extend over the roof. • Store flammable materials in approved safety cans. • Keep items available that can be used as fire tools, such as a rake, handsaw, chainsaw, bucket and shovel • Never throw a lighted cigarette from the window of a vehicle or walk off and leave a burning cigarette.
|
[Summary]
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself