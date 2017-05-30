Burn bans lifting in much of Northeast Florida

The rain is lifting some of the concern around fires in Northeast Florida, although you’re still warned to use extreme caution.

Nassau County has chosen not to extend the ban on outdoor fires which expired Monday night, according to Emergency Management. There are still laws governing the size and location of fires.

In Clay County, the local state of emergency and county burn ban has been rescinded because of several inches of rainfall countywide.

The expanded burn ban in Duval County was lifted last week. A year-round burn ban remains in effect which includes open burning without a permit, but the restrictions on bonfires, campfires, and other ceremonial fires have been lifted.

The burn ban in St. Johns County remains in effect. It restricts all residential outdoor burning of leaves and yard debris, fireworks, campfires, flares, and other outdoor burning devices. Items specifically intended for outdoor cooking- like barbeque grills- are permitted.

While these bans are being lifted, emergency management is warning dry conditions could return and, even with the heavy rain, fire is always still a possibility. You’re asked to clear debris from around your home and actively clear dead tree limbs or dry plants. You should also use great caution with any flammable liquid, and never throw a lit cigarette in the grass or out of a car window.