More than a month after a strong arm robbery in St. Johns County, a Baker County man has been charged.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office announcing Ken Wilcox, 43, has been charged with robbery and two counts of battery on a person over 65-years-old.

Deputies say after a 79-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were robbed in the rear parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express at SR 16 and I-95 on April 29th, they followed up on a number of leads.

Those leads took them to Baker and Columbia counties, where they served multiple search warrants for the alleged vehicle that was used in the robbery, as well as the suspect's cell phone.

Wilcox is described by deputies as a 'career criminal' and is currently in the Columbia County jail on unrelated drug charges.

His arrest history dates back to 1990, as he has served time for numerous charges, including possession and/or sale of cocaine, grand theft, and carrying a concealed weapon. Wilcox was also released from federal prison earlier this year, where he served 10 years on four different bank robberies.

We're told Wilcox will be brought back to St. Johns County, after the case in Columbia County is resolved.