CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves stealing from Poe’s Tavern in Atlantic Beach 

Do you recognize anybody in this video? If so call Atlantic Beach Police.

They are searching for the three people in the video that was captured the night of October 11th at Poe’s Tavern in Atlantic Beach.

The video shows three suspects, two white women, and a white man believed to be in their twenties gathering near the framed artwork on the wall. First one of the women walk down the hallway, the man grabs the picture and follows, and the third woman pauses for a bit before going down the hallway as well.

If you have any information about these three suspects, please contact Det. C. Johnston at the Atlantic Beach Police Department 247-5859.