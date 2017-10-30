Listen Live
Local
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves stealing from Poe's Tavern in Atlantic Beach 
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves stealing from Poe's Tavern in Atlantic Beach 

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves stealing from Poe's Tavern in Atlantic Beach 
Photo Credit: Atlantic Beach Police Department

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves stealing from Poe's Tavern in Atlantic Beach 

By: Danielle Leigh @radio_danielle

Jacksonville, Fl.  -  Do you recognize anybody in this video? If so call Atlantic Beach Police. 

They are searching for the three people in the video that was captured the night of October 11th at Poe’s Tavern in Atlantic Beach. 

The video shows three suspects, two white women, and a white man believed to be in their twenties gathering near the framed artwork on the wall. First one of the women walk down the hallway, the man grabs the picture and follows, and the third woman pauses for a bit before going down the hallway as well. 

If you have any information about these three suspects, please contact Det. C. Johnston at the Atlantic Beach Police Department 247-5859.


On 10-12-17, three suspects walked into the Poe’s Tavern at 363 Atlantic Blvd. at closing time. The suspects are caught...

Posted by Atlantic Beach Police Department on Friday, October 27, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Trump tears into Russia 'dossier,' Hillary Clinton and Uranium One in Twitter spree
    Trump tears into Russia 'dossier,' Hillary Clinton and Uranium One in Twitter spree
    President Donald Trump began his Sunday by laying into his political enemies. >> Reports: First charges filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted about the now-infamous “dossier” prepared by intel group Fusion GPS. Recently, reports revealed the Clinton campaign was one of the major backers of the dossier. >> Trump ally Roger Stone suspended from Twitter after profanity-laden rant Trump also tweeted about the “Uranium Deal' – a reference to reportedly unfounded allegations that Hillary Clinton allowed the sale of uranium to Russian energy agency Rosatom in exchange for a $145 million donation to the Clinton Foundation – as well as Clinton’s email scandal. Fact-checking sites such as Snopes and FactCheck.org have disputed those claims. >> Read more trending news “There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out,” Trump tweeted. “DO SOMETHING!” Although the tweets came just days after reports that a grand jury approved the first charges filed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, White House lawyer Ty Cobb told NBC News that Trump's tweets were not 'a reaction to anything involving the special counsel, with whom the White House continues to cooperate.' – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves stealing from Poe's Tavern in Atlantic Beach 
    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves stealing from Poe's Tavern in Atlantic Beach 
    Do you recognize anybody in this video? If so call Atlantic Beach Police.  They are searching for the three people in the video that was captured the night of October 11th at Poe’s Tavern in Atlantic Beach.  The video shows three suspects, two white women, and a white man believed to be in their twenties gathering near the framed artwork on the wall. First one of the women walk down the hallway, the man grabs the picture and follows, and the third woman pauses for a bit before going down the hallway as well.  If you have any information about these three suspects, please contact Det. C. Johnston at the Atlantic Beach Police Department 247-5859.
  • Florida Gators let McElwain go after blowout loss at Georgia
    Florida Gators let McElwain go after blowout loss at Georgia
    FACEBOOK: Follow Action Sports Jax STORY:  McElwain says he was wrong to cite threats The Florida Gators have parted ways with football coach Jim McElwain after a bizarre week in which he told the media he was getting death threats -- and then lost to rival Georgia by 35 points. McElwain, 55, was in his third season as Florida coach and won back-to-back SEC East titles before this season. The Gators are 3-4 in 2017, including three straight losses. Two of the losses came by three points or less.  McElwain was trusted to fix the offense three years ago when he came to Gainesville from Colorado State. Before that, McElwain was a highly-regarded offensive coordinator at Alabama. Despite this, Florida has struggled to move the ball on offense in 2017 and has been unable to develop a quarterback to lead the program. We have learned that it is done. Jim McElwain is out at Florida.— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 29, 2017 McElwain did have some bad luck with suspensions and injuries this season. Action Sports Jax has learned that McElwain’s relationship with the administration was strained over the last year.   That was more clear this week when McElwain told the media his family had received death threats and then chose to not elaborate to school officials or the media .  The Gators, who are expected to formally address McElwain's firing on Monday, play at SEC rival Missouri on Saturday at noon.  Jim McElwain fired at Florida. 1st reported by @FootballScoop. Amount of buyout still TBA. DC Randy Shannon expected to be interim coach— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 29, 2017  
  • US service member killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash
    US service member killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash
    A U.S. service member was killed and six crew members were injured when a helicopter crashed in Afghanistan, CNN reported Saturday. >> Read more trending news The helicopter crashed in the Logar province of Afghanistan on Friday evening, CNN reported, citing a statement from the NATO-led coalition in that country, Operation Resolute Support. The Logar province is just south of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. According to the statement, the crash did not occur because of enemy action. 'We have full accountability of all personnel and the crash site has been secured,' the statement said. 'We are deeply saddened by the loss of our comrade,' said Army Gen. John Nicholson, Resolute Support commander. 'On behalf of all of Resolute Support, our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen comrade and those injured in this unfortunate event.
  • Puerto Rico Governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish Energy power restoration deal
    Puerto Rico Governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish Energy power restoration deal
    After days of questions about the awarding of a $300 million, no bid contract to a small firm from Montana to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, the Governor of Puerto Rico on Sunday said it was time to cancel the contract between Whitefish Energy and the Puerto Rican electrical authority. “There can be no distraction that alters the commitment to restore the electrical system as quickly as possible,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello said on Sunday morning, as he moved to ask for mutual aid from the U.S. mainland to fix his island’s decimated power grid. “I have given instructions to immediately coordinate with the states of Florida and New York,” to bring in power crews to help restore electricity to the island,” the Governor added. The latest updates from the Puerto Rican government show that almost 70 percent of the island remains without power; the storm made landfall on the island on September 20. No puede haber distracción alguna que altere el compromiso de levantar el sistema eléctrico lo más rápido posible. pic.twitter.com/dS2wo32bAH — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017 The move came as the Congress has already been asking questions about the deal – more than interested by the fact that Whitefish Energy had only two full-time employees at the time that Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico in September. Last week, the White House, the Interior Department, and FEMA all denied playing any role in the selection of the company, which is located in the same home town in Montana as Interior Secretary of Ryan Zinke. “The federal government as I said has nothing to do with this contract or the process,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This was something solely determined by the Puerto Rican government.” Questions have been raised not only about the selection of the firm, but also details of the Whitefish Energy contract, which say that no oversight is allowed by federal officials or the government of Puerto Rico. He impartido instrucciones para que de inmediato se coordine con los estados de Florida y Nueva York para reforzar brigadas @AEEONLINE pic.twitter.com/bxLgrU4uMC — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017
The Latest News Videos

