Jacksonville, Fl. - Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s attorney has been building a case about betrayal, saying she put her trust in her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and increasingly relied on him to handle her business and financial needs.
Now, Simmons has taken the stand to give his side of what happened.
Simmons is one of two people who have taken plea deals in connection with this federal fraud case, with the other being One Door For Education President Carla Wiley, who testified Monday. Prosecutors claim the three were involved in soliciting more than $800,000 in charitable donations to One Door, and using the money for personal expenses instead.
Simmons is telling the court that almost all of the transactions he made, he did at the direction of Brown.
An early focus was ATM withdrawals Simmons made from the One Door bank account, ultimately depositing most of the cash in Brown’s account. The first one came in September 2012, and there were many that followed. The defense has previously argued that Simmons could have done these transactions without Brown’s knowledge, and that Brown didn’t know where the money she was getting was coming from. Simmons says that’s not the case.
“All the others on this chart- did you just do that on you own, or did the Congresswoman ask you to do it,” asked Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva.
Simmons responded that Brown directed him.
“If you were going to take the money for yourself, what would be the better way to do that,” asked Duva.
“Deposit it in my account and keep it,” Simmons said.
There were additionally dozens of ATM withdrawals that didn’t have any apparent matching deposit in Brown’s account. Simmons says, in about two-thirds of those transactions, he gave Brown the cash directly. In the other transactions he says he got some of the money, but always gave some to Brown as well.
Simmons also told the court he was unaware of money Brown allegedly received from other organizations, including the Community Rehabilitation Center non-profit. Prior testimony has shown checks written off that account or a few closely affiliated were ultimately deposited as cash with Brown. Prosecutors are working to show a pattern of Brown taking money from these organizations, independent of any involvement by Simmons.
Wiley previously testified that she at one point lied to Simmons about the One Door Treasurer getting suspicious, with the hope that it would change his spending habits. She further admitted to transferring One Door money in to her own account online- totaling about $140,000.
She says Simmons was not straightforward with her about his use of One Door funds. In fact, Wiley says she and Simmons had gone on a romantic trip to South Florida once where she was under the impression Simmons was paying. She learned after the fact that he has used One Door money.
Testimony today has yet to touch on these trips, but Simmons admits to keeping some of the money for his own personal benefit.
The defense has been working to put distance between Brown and any knowledge of wrongdoing. In the opening statement, the defense said Brown trusted Simmons to handle her money, and that it wasn’t uncommon for her to see deposits in to her account, because she would pay for her own travel or expenses relating to her work, and needed to be reimbursed. They’re not questioning that Brown solicited money for One Door, but they’re trying to show Brown did not know those donations would be going to things other than charity.
Simmons and Brown were jointly indicted in July 2016, with Simmons facing 19 charges overall. He ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts- conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and theft of government funds. The conspiracy charge deals with the misuse of One Door funds, while the theft charges deals with a House of Representatives job Simmons got for his sister, where she did little to no actual work. In the plea agreement, Simmons admits to taking some of the $735,000 his sister received from that job over the years, and using it for his own expenses.
Under the plea agreement, Simmons could be sentenced to twenty years in prison on the conspiracy charge and ten years in prison on the theft charge. He is hoping for leniency as a result of his testimony and cooperation with the government, but stated during his testimony that nothing has been promised by the government at this point.
The terms of the plea agreement were discussed at length, as they were with Wiley. The defense will try to show that Simmons has incentive to help the prosecution make their case, while the government says there is nothing in the plea deal that says their recommendation is dependent on whether they get a conviction in this trial.
WOKV is in the courtroom following all of the developing testimony. This story will be updated as more information comes in.
