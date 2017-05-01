Child dead after motor scooter crash

Jacksonville, Fl. - A five-year-old boy is dead after he was injured in a crash on a motor scooter near Regency Square Mall on Sunday night.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the child was a passenger on the scooter and it was driven by an adult when it collided with a car at the intersection of Acme Street and Hare Avenue.
The child originally had life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.
The drivers of the car and scooter were not seriously hurt.
No word yet on if there will be any charges.
