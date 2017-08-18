Jacksonville, FL - It's a story WOKV has been following since early Friday morning.
Now, we've learned after a search of a Green Cove Springs home, a 19-year-old man has been arrested for transmission of child pornography.
According to the arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office, an online investigation was launched back on June 9, focusing on a certain device associated with a torrent, tied to child pornography.
The report claims Cameron Rushing had files of known child pornography in a public folder for other users to download from.
During the course of their investigation, the sheriff's office says they were able to download 70 files from that public folder, from June 9 through June 17.
The CCSO was able to download 70 files of child porn from Rushing's computer @ActionNewsJax— Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) August 18, 2017
The report goes on to say investigators noticed the IP address, that they later tied to Rushing, made a partial download of a file, which prompted them to serve Comcast with a subpoena for subscriber information.
Police report says CCSO served Comcast with a subpoena for more information on Rushing's IP address. @ActionNewsJax— Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) August 18, 2017
Then today, August 18, during the on-site search of Rushing's home, investigators say they found multiple file names on his computer, consistent with child porn.
Rushing now faces two transmission of child porn charges, both of which are felonies.
#Update on the child pornography search warrant served in Clay Co. this morning. https://t.co/QDjEnfJZBO— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) August 18, 2017
Clay Co. Sheriff's Office tells me they're running forensics on all media found inside the home. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/BAZK0dU6R7— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) August 18, 2017
Just saw investigators carry several computers & other electronics out of this home on Silverado Circle, Green Cove Springs @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/XFJqRkQfIB— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) August 18, 2017
Some of the report heavily redacted. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Io67Y8e2R6— Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) August 18, 2017
