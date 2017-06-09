Jacksonville, FL - Duval County Public Schools and Clay County Schools are both celebrating the preliminary 2017 data from the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) and End of Course (EOC) test results from the Florida Department of Education.
In Duval County, the district says students improved in 16 of the 22 assessed categories from a year ago, boosting the district to a No. 1 ranking among the state's big 7 school districts in four of the six EOC categories, which include Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, and Biology.
A release from the district also says that for the second straight year, the district either outpaced or matched the states averages in 14 of 22 assessed categories for both FSA and EOC exams.
Interim DCPS Superintendent Dr. Patricia Willis says, "We did not drop in any category throughout our elementary schools, and it is pleasing and encouraging to see the improvements in English Language Arts for ninth and tenth grade students."
Meanwhile, in Clay County, the district is celebrating gains in multiple areas at the elementary and secondary levels, including the following:
-ELA FSA (3rd-6th grades) improved by 15 points and outpaced the state gain of nine points
Grades 3 through 5 results placed 10th in the state
-Math FSA (3rd-6th grades) improved by 10 points and outpaced the state gain of nine points
Grade 6 results placed 3rd in the state
-Seventh grade ELA FSA improved by seven points, outpacing the state gain of three points
-Algebra I improved by eight points and placed 9th in the state
-Algebra II improved by six points and placed 14th in the state
-Overall Civics EOC results placed 5th in the state!
-Overall U.S. History EOC results placed 6th in the state
Clay Superintendent Addison Davis speaking about the results, says, "I am confident that our blueprint has established a common purpose for providing our students with high quality tasks and activities that will lead to excellence in the years to come. We will continue to strengthen our focus for preparing students to become college, career, and life ready as a full option graduate."
At this time, school districts do not have all the measures to forecast and project final schools grades. That data is expected some time in July.
