Clay County Schools creates new Military Family Resource Center

Jacksonville, FL - It's meant to be a one-stop shop for new military families coming into Clay County.
Clay County Schools announcing a the creation of a Military Family Resource Center designed to give new students and their parents all kinds of information to ease their transition.
Superintendent Addison Davis says, "This allows our parents to really have a sense of satisfaction and involvement with Clay County Schools and let them know we're here to help their child to be successful as they transition."
Davis says there wasn't an unmet need in the county for a resource like this, but it was about being proactive.
"The county has received $7.2 million since 2011 of grant funding from the Department of Defense Education Activity, which is a DoDEA grant. And that money allows us, really, to concentrate on military-connected students to programs such as STEM, such as looking at robotics, such as looking at other areas and fields connected to technology," explains Davis.
The resource center will be located on the the west campus of Orange Park High School.
