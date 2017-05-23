Clay County, Fl. - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial District have announced the first-ever murder charge for a drug dealer whose product led to an overdose death.
Trumaine “Lucky” Muller faces a first-degree murder charge for selling the fentanyl that led to the death of 18-year-old Ariell Brundige. Brundige was with Muller and two other men in Nov. 2016 when she overdosed.
The two other men, Tyler Hamilton and Christopher Williams, are facing manslaughter charges.
“The message for ‘Mr. Unlucky’ and the ‘unlucky two,’ who are associated with him… get the hell out of Clay County,” Sheriff Darryl Daniels said during an announcement on Tuesday.
Daniels says the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will continue to pursue homicide charges against drug dealers, noting that they are currently working to get there in several cases right now.
@ccsofl says 18 yr old Ariell Brundige died of an overdose Nov, 2016. The man who allegedly sold her the drugs has been arrested for murder pic.twitter.com/fFWkaRgWds— Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 23, 2017
