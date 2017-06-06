They seized an estimated $147 million worth of cocaine while on patrol, now the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant is back home at Naval Station Mayport.

The Coast Guard says the cutter Valiant’s 75-member crew also helped interdict another $170 million in contraband and apprehend ten suspected drug smugglers. In all, they seized five vessels which had nearly five tons of cocaine.

While on patrol, the crew did more than just anti-drug trafficking patrol. The Coast Guard says the cutter Valiant also saved four sea turtles- including a baby turtle- who were tangled in garbage and abandoned fishing gear. They took the debris on board to be disposed of while on shore.

“One day you’re chasing drug traffickers, and the next day you get to save the life of a beautiful animal in the middle of the Pacific Ocean,” says Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Whitaker, who’s statement was given in the Coast Guard’s press release.

Cutter Valiant deployed to the eastern Pacific Ocean off Central and South America under the Joint Interagency Task Force South, which oversees anti-drug trafficking operations and aids multi-national law enforcement partners.

The cutter Valiant’s patrol was 63 days.