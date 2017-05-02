Ag Commissioner Adam Putnam formally enters race for Florida Governor 

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has formally entered the race for Governor. Putnam filed paperwork Monday, and will announce his candidacy during an event next week in Bartow.

Putnam was elected to public office at the age of 22, when he won a race for the Florida House. Six years later he was elected to the US House, eventually becoming the fourth most powerful House Republican. He ran successfully for Florida Agriculture Commissioner in 2010.

"I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world because I get to call Florida home. It's our responsibility as Floridians to keep our economy at work, to increase access to high quality education, to fiercely protect our personal freedoms, to keep our state safe, and to welcome our veterans home with open arms," Putnam said in a statement emailed by a spokeswoman.

Governor Rick Scott is term limited in 2018. Putnam has long been mentioned as a possible candidate.

According to the Associated Press, the Florida Grown political committee tied to Putnam has raised more than $10.5 million in two years and has $7.7 million in unspent money.

Major donors have included utility companies, Publix supermarkets, Disney World, U.S. Sugar Corp. and Associated Industries of Florida.

Putnam, who is 42, is the first major Republican to enter the race.

Democrats running include Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King. Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, who has said she wants to run for governor, plans an announcement in Miami on Tuesday.

___

AP reporter Gary Fineout contributed to this report.